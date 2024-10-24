News & Insights

Westmount Minerals Refocuses on Douay East Gold

October 24, 2024 — 02:34 pm EDT

Westmount Minerals Corp. (TSE:WMC) has released an update.

Westmount Minerals Corp. is refocusing its efforts on the Douay East Gold Property, located in a key gold-producing region of Quebec, by terminating its non-core assets to concentrate on high-potential gold exploration opportunities. The company is preparing for diamond drilling to test promising targets identified through recent surveys. Additionally, Westmount is assessing other properties in established gold districts to enhance its portfolio.

