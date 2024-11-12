Westminster Group Sees Major Stake Acquisition

Westminster (GB:WSG) has released an update.

Westminster Group PLC has announced that Pantheon A Family Office Limited has acquired a 7.07% voting stake, representing 24,833,333 shares in the company. This significant acquisition highlights Pantheon A Family Office Limited’s increasing influence within Westminster Group, capturing the attention of investors and market watchers.

