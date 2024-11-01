News & Insights

Westminster Group Secures Investment Boost from Pantheon

November 01, 2024 — 09:27 am EDT

Westminster (GB:WSG) has released an update.

Westminster Group PLC has secured £500,000 through a share subscription with Pantheon A Family Office Limited, boosting Pantheon’s stake in the company to 7.1%. The funds will be used for working capital, and Pantheon has also received warrants, reflecting their confidence in Westminster’s growth potential. This move signals a strategic partnership aimed at strengthening the company’s financial position and future market prospects.

