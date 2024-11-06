News & Insights

Westminster Group Reports Strong Growth Amidst Global Challenges

November 06, 2024 — 05:32 am EST

Westminster (GB:WSG) has released an update.

Westminster Group PLC has announced its final results for the 18 months ending June 2024, showcasing robust growth driven by key contracts such as a $10 million per annum deal for airport security in the Democratic Republic of Congo. The company reported revenues of £9.1 million, with a significant contribution from its Services Division, and highlighted its strategy of securing long-term recurring revenues. Despite global economic challenges, Westminster has strengthened its financial position with a £1.5 million convertible loan and remains optimistic about future growth.

