Westlake (WLK) Unveils Material List Generator for Unified Steel

Westlake Corporation's WLK unit Westlake Royal Building Products has introduced an all-new Material List Generator designed specifically for Unified Steel, a premium brand of Westlake Royal's Roofing Solutions.



The user-friendly system significantly simplifies the estimating process for both Unified Steel Stone Coated Roofing, an ultra-lightweight roofing system that benefits from steel's structural strength, and Westlake Royal Roofing Components, a comprehensive line of integrated roof components designed to deliver a higher standard of roof installation and performance. Builders, contractors and homeowners can use the Material List Generator for free.



This tool eliminates a lot of the guesswork in the estimation process. It builds on current popular online roof measurement systems, such as Westlake Royal Building Products’ own Dream Home Visualizer. It combines the measurements they provide with the ability to quickly generate a list of items required to complete the roof project.



This system has been designed to be simple and intuitive to use. The entire procedure takes only a few minutes, and the findings provide users with a clear list of materials and items required, along with their quantities. Users can send the list to their preferred distributor for speedy pricing and material ordering.



Shares of Westlake have gained 11.8% over the past year compared with 7.4% rise of its industry.



WLK, on its third-quarter call, said that it anticipates that in the fourth quarter of 2023, the macroeconomic environment will remain weak, with high interest rates and higher inflation driving lower demand for all of its products and low sales prices in the PEM category. The company believes that its products are well-placed in each of its segments, notwithstanding this short-term forecast.



The North American structural feedstock and energy cost advantage, a high degree of vertical integration and product diversification are expected to drive PEM volumes and profitability. The company's record performance in the HIP segment demonstrates the strength of its portfolio and its aptitude for navigating these difficult market circumstances. Apart from the regular seasonal drop in sales during the fourth quarter, the company anticipates a certain effect on sales volume due to the high level of borrowing rates.

WLK currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Better-ranked stocks in the basic materials space include Cameco Corporation CCJ, Carpenter Technology Corporation CRS and Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc. AMR.



Cameco, carrying a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has a projected earnings growth rate of 188% for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CCJ’s current-year earnings has been revised upward by 12.5% in the past 60 days. The stock is up around 77.1% in a year. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Carpenter Technology currently carries a Zacks Rank #1. CRS beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the last four quarters while matching it once, with the average earnings surprise being 12.2%. The company’s shares have soared 18.9% in the past year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AMR’s current-year earnings has been revised upward by 69% in the past 60 days. It currently carries a Zacks Rank #1. AMR delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of roughly 9.6%, on average. AMR shares are up around 137.8% in a year.





