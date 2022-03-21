Westlake (WLK) Soars to 52-Week High, Time to Cash Out?

Have you been paying attention to shares of Westlake Chemical (WLK)? Shares have been on the move with the stock up 15.3% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $124.67 in the previous session. Westlake Chemical has gained 27.6% since the start of the year compared to the 10.2% move for the Zacks Basic Materials sector and the 20% return for the Zacks Chemical - Plastic industry.

What's Driving the Outperformance?

The stock has a great record of positive earnings surprises, as it hasn't missed our earnings consensus estimate in any of the last four quarters. In its last earnings report on February 22, 2022, Westlake reported EPS of $4.98 versus consensus estimate of $4.62.

For the current fiscal year, Westlake is expected to post earnings of $16.90 per share on $13.76 billion in revenues. This represents an 8.47% change in EPS on a 16.79% change in revenues. For the next fiscal year, the company is expected to earn $15.29 per share on $14.38 billion in revenues. This represents a year-over-year change of -9.52% and 4.57%, respectively.

Valuation Metrics

Westlake may be at a 52-week high right now, but what might the future hold for the stock? A key aspect of this question is taking a look at valuation metrics in order to determine if the company is due for a pullback from this level.

On this front, we can look at the Zacks Style Scores, as they provide investors with an additional way to sort through stocks (beyond looking at the Zacks Rank of a security). These styles are represented by grades running from A to F in the categories of Value, Growth, and Momentum, while there is a combined VGM Score as well. The idea behind the style scores is to help investors pick the most appropriate Zacks Rank stocks based on their individual investment style.

Westlake has a Value Score of A. The stock's Growth and Momentum Scores are B and A, respectively, giving the company a VGM Score of A.

In terms of its value breakdown, the stock currently trades at 7.3X current fiscal year EPS estimates, which is not in-line with the peer industry average of 7.3X. On a trailing cash flow basis, the stock currently trades at 5.6X versus its peer group's average of 6.6X. Additionally, the stock has a PEG ratio of 0.23. This isn't enough to put the company in the top echelon of all stocks we cover from a value perspective.

Zacks Rank

We also need to look at the Zacks Rank for the stock, as this supersedes any trend on the style score front. Fortunately, Westlake currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) thanks to favorable earnings estimate revisions from covering analysts.

Since we recommend that investors select stocks carrying Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) and Style Scores of A or B, it looks as if Westlake passes the test. Thus, it seems as though Westlake shares could have potential in the weeks and months to come.

