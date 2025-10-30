Westlake (WLK) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended September 2025, Westlake (WLK) reported revenue of $2.84 billion, down 9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at -$0.29, compared to $1.41 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.94 billion, representing a surprise of -3.44%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -261.11%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.18.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Net external sales- Performance and Essential Materials : $1.75 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.81 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -13.5%.

: $1.75 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.81 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -13.5%. Net external sales- Housing and Infrastructure Products : $1.09 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.11 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -0.6%.

: $1.09 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.11 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -0.6%. Net external sales- Performance and Essential Materials- Performance Materials : $1.01 billion compared to the $1.04 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -13.2% year over year.

: $1.01 billion compared to the $1.04 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -13.2% year over year. Net external sales- Performance and Essential Materials- Essential Materials : $737 million compared to the $791.16 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -13.8% year over year.

: $737 million compared to the $791.16 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -13.8% year over year. Net external sales- Housing and Infrastructure Products- Housing Products : $928 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $954.76 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -1%.

: $928 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $954.76 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -1%. Net external sales- Housing and Infrastructure Products- Infrastructure Products : $163 million compared to the $170.69 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1.2% year over year.

: $163 million compared to the $170.69 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1.2% year over year. EBITDA- Housing and Infrastructure Products : $215 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $245.11 million.

: $215 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $245.11 million. EBITDA- Performance and Essential Materials: $-654 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $127.18 million.

Here is how Westlake performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of Westlake have returned -4.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

