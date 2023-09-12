Westlake (WLK) Rebrands Palight Trimboard to Skytrim PVC Line

Westlake Corporation’s WLK subsidiary Westlake Royal Building Products (USA), Inc. recently announced the rebranding of Palight Trimboard to Skytrim, an exclusive line of PVC trim alternatives.



With the introduction of the new Skytrim line, designers can now achieve the aesthetic they want while enjoying improved longevity and reduced costs compared to wood products.



Skytrim is a comprehensive line of PVC trim line that includes trimboard and sheets, beadboard, decorative moldings, post wraps, corners and millwork profiles, and a Cortex Fastening System. This is composed of free-foam PVC, and it operates and cuts like wood but is lighter and easier to carry and install. PVC provides exceptional performance while avoiding many of the disadvantages of wood, such as rotting, painting, or staining and considerably reduces routine maintenance for the homeowner over time. Skytrim's product selection can complement the architecture of practically any home design.



The Skytrim Cortex Fastening System is a quick and easy technique to conceal fastener heads while installing PVC trimboards, sheets and profiles. It blends the aesthetics of a hidden fastening with the durability of a face-fastened connection. There is no need to pre-drill because the screw is specifically made to make a clean hole through the surface of any Skytrim product. The countersink setting tool is provided and is offered in smooth and woodgrain textures in white, clay and sand.



Shares of WLK have gained 32.2% over the past year compared with 24.5% rise of its industry.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

WLK, on its second-quarter call, noted that it will focus on improving controllable costs and commercializing innovation in the Performance and Essential Materials unit in the remainder of 2023. For the Housing and Infrastructure Products segment, the company believes that its diverse portfolio of products with varied price points will allow it to help its customers address homebuyer affordability concerns through the substitution of materials.

Westlake Corp. Price and Consensus

Westlake Corp. price-consensus-chart | Westlake Corp. Quote

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Westlake currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Better-ranked stocks in the basic materials space include Carpenter Technology Corporation CRS, The Andersons Inc. ANDE and Veritiv Corporation VRTV.



Carpenter Technology currently carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). The stock has rallied roughly 63.7% in the past year. CRS beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the last four quarters while meeting in one. It delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 9.8%, on average. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Andersons currently carries a Zacks Rank #1. The stock has gained roughly 41.8% in the past year. ANDE beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters. It delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 64.4%, on average.



Veritiv currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). The stock has rallied roughly 37.4% in the past year. VRTV beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the last four quarters. It delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 6%, on average.





Free Report: Top EV Battery Stocks to Buy Now

Just-released report reveals 5 stocks to profit as millions of EV batteries are made. Elon Musk tweeted that lithium prices have gone to "insane levels," and they're likely to keep climbing. As a result, a handful of lithium battery stocks are set to skyrocket. Access this report to discover which battery stocks to buy and which to avoid.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Westlake Corp. (WLK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The Andersons, Inc. (ANDE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Carpenter Technology Corporation (CRS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Veritiv Corporation (VRTV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.