Westlake (WLK) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended December 2023, Westlake Chemical (WLK) reported revenue of $2.83 billion, down 14.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.72, compared to $1.79 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.85 billion, representing a surprise of -0.99%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -11.11%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.81.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Westlake performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Net external sales- Performance and Essential Materials : $1.88 billion compared to the $1.87 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -20.4% year over year.

: $1.88 billion compared to the $1.87 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -20.4% year over year. Net external sales- Housing and Infrastructure Products : $946 million compared to the $934.91 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +0.9% year over year.

: $946 million compared to the $934.91 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +0.9% year over year. Net external sales- Performance and Essential Materials - Performance materials : $1.11 billion versus $1.04 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -13.9% change.

: $1.11 billion versus $1.04 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -13.9% change. Net external sales- Performance and Essential Materials - Essential materials : $773 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $831.33 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -28.1%.

: $773 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $831.33 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -28.1%. Net external sales- Housing and Infrastructure Products - Housing products : $795 million compared to the $796.18 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +4.9% year over year.

: $795 million compared to the $796.18 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +4.9% year over year. Net external sales- Housing and Infrastructure Products - Infrastructure products : $151 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $178.18 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -16.1%.

: $151 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $178.18 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -16.1%. EBITDA- Housing and Infrastructure Products : $173 million versus $141.88 million estimated by four analysts on average.

: $173 million versus $141.88 million estimated by four analysts on average. EBITDA- Performance and Essential Materials: -$424 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $293.28 million.

Shares of Westlake have returned +3.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

