Westlake (WLK) Q4 Earnings on the Horizon: Analysts' Insights on Key Performance Measures

The upcoming report from Westlake Chemical (WLK) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $1.04 per share, indicating an increase of 44.4% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $2.89 billion, representing an increase of 2.4% year over year.

The current level reflects an upward revision of 0.9% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Westlake metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts predict that the 'Net external sales- Performance and Essential Materials' will reach $1.88 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +0.1% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net external sales- Housing and Infrastructure Products' will reach $986.27 million. The estimate indicates a change of +4.3% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Net external sales- Housing and Infrastructure Products- Housing Products' stands at $827.85 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +4.1%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net external sales- Performance and Essential Materials- Essential Materials' of $826.41 million. The estimate points to a change of +6.9% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net external sales- Housing and Infrastructure Products- Infrastructure Products' reaching $151.67 million. The estimate suggests a change of +0.4% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net external sales- Performance and Essential Materials- Performance Materials' should come in at $1.15 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +3.5% from the prior-year quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'EBITDA- Housing and Infrastructure Products' should arrive at $150.48 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $173 million.



View all Key Company Metrics for Westlake here>>>



Shares of Westlake have experienced a change of -2.3% in the past month compared to the +4.7% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), WLK is expected to underperform the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is among the most innovative financial firms. With a fast-growing customer base (already 50+ million) and a diverse set of cutting edge solutions, this stock is poised for big gains. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Westlake Corp. (WLK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.