Westlake (WLK) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Westlake (WLK) reported $2.65 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2026, representing a year-over-year decline of 6.8%. EPS of -$0.77 for the same period compares to -$0.31 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.87 billion, representing a surprise of -7.7%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -253.54%, with the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.22.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Net external sales- Performance and Essential Materials : $1.66 billion versus $1.82 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -10.3% change.

: $1.66 billion versus $1.82 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -10.3% change. Net external sales- Housing and Infrastructure Products : $993 million versus $1.05 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -0.3% change.

: $993 million versus $1.05 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -0.3% change. Net external sales- Performance and Essential Materials- Performance Materials : $1 billion compared to the $1.04 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -5% year over year.

: $1 billion compared to the $1.04 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -5% year over year. Net external sales- Performance and Essential Materials- Essential Materials : $656 million versus $780.11 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -17.4% change.

: $656 million versus $780.11 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -17.4% change. Net external sales- Housing and Infrastructure Products- Housing Products : $788 million compared to the $861.88 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -6% year over year.

: $788 million compared to the $861.88 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -6% year over year. Net external sales- Housing and Infrastructure Products- Infrastructure Products : $205 million compared to the $160.35 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +29.8% year over year.

: $205 million compared to the $160.35 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +29.8% year over year. EBITDA- Housing and Infrastructure Products : $118 million compared to the $204.47 million average estimate based on three analysts.

: $118 million compared to the $204.47 million average estimate based on three analysts. EBITDA- Performance and Essential Materials: $19 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $3.41 million.

Here is how Westlake performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for Westlake here>>>

Shares of Westlake have returned -3.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +9.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

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