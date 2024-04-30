Westlake (WLK) Q1 Earnings on the Horizon: Analysts' Insights on Key Performance Measures

Analysts on Wall Street project that Westlake Chemical (WLK) will announce quarterly earnings of $1.09 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 64.3% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $2.95 billion, declining 12.2% from the same quarter last year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 4.9% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Westlake metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

Analysts predict that the 'Net external sales- Performance and Essential Materials' will reach $1.96 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -16.5% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net external sales- Housing and Infrastructure Products' will reach $979.57 million. The estimate indicates a change of -2.7% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts expect 'Net external sales- Performance and Essential Materials - Performance materials' to come in at $1.13 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -12.1%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net external sales- Performance and Essential Materials - Essential materials' at $836.24 million. The estimate points to a change of -21.6% from the year-ago quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net external sales- Housing and Infrastructure Products - Housing products' should arrive at $783.55 million. The estimate suggests a change of -4.2% year over year.

The consensus estimate for 'Net external sales- Housing and Infrastructure Products - Infrastructure products' stands at $164.50 million. The estimate points to a change of -13% from the year-ago quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'EBITDA- Housing and Infrastructure Products' should come in at $191.14 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $133 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts forecast 'EBITDA- Performance and Essential Materials' to reach $287.16 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $433 million in the same quarter of the previous year.



View all Key Company Metrics for Westlake here>>>



Shares of Westlake have experienced a change of -2.1% in the past month compared to the -2.5% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), WLK is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s an American AI company that’s riding low right now, but it has rounded up clients like BMW, GE, Dell Computer, and Bosch. It has prospects for not just doubling but quadrupling in the year to come. Of course, all our picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Westlake Corp. (WLK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.