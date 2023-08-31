Westlake (WLK) Price Target Increased by 6.50% to 140.19

The average one-year price target for Westlake (NYSE:WLK) has been revised to 140.19 / share. This is an increase of 6.50% from the prior estimate of 131.64 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 109.08 to a high of 183.75 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 5.26% from the latest reported closing price of 133.19 / share.

Westlake Declares $0.50 Dividend

On August 14, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.50 per share ($2.00 annualized). Shareholders of record as of August 25, 2023 will receive the payment on September 12, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.36 per share.

At the current share price of $133.19 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.50%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.43%, the lowest has been 0.89%, and the highest has been 3.52%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.38 (n=235).

The current dividend yield is 0.19 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.19. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.85%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 791 funds or institutions reporting positions in Westlake. This is a decrease of 14 owner(s) or 1.74% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WLK is 0.24%, a decrease of 2.56%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.22% to 43,906K shares. The put/call ratio of WLK is 0.66, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Victory Capital Management holds 3,406K shares representing 2.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,321K shares, representing an increase of 2.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WLK by 2.99% over the last quarter.

Orbis Allan Gray holds 2,915K shares representing 2.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,062K shares, representing an increase of 29.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WLK by 30.35% over the last quarter.

VETAX - Victory Sycamore Established Value Fund holds 2,200K shares representing 1.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,150K shares, representing an increase of 2.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WLK by 2.51% over the last quarter.

COWZ - Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF holds 1,216K shares representing 0.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,105K shares, representing an increase of 9.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WLK by 5.52% over the last quarter.

Pacer Advisors holds 1,161K shares representing 0.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,187K shares, representing a decrease of 2.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WLK by 5.08% over the last quarter.

Westlake Background Information

Westlake is an international manufacturer and supplier of petrochemicals, polymers and building products that enhance the daily lives of people around the world. Whether it’s plastic wrap that keeps meats and produce fresh; the intravenous bags and tubing used in medical care, the pipes that are essential to ensuring clean water, or the chlorine that treats water and helps keep pools safe, Westlake plays a vital role in supplying the building blocks for these products and many more.

