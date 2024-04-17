Westlake (WLK) Price Target Increased by 5.50% to 154.30

The average one-year price target for Westlake (NYSE:WLK) has been revised to 154.30 / share. This is an increase of 5.50% from the prior estimate of 146.26 dated March 28, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 124.23 to a high of 194.25 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 2.75% from the latest reported closing price of 150.17 / share.

Westlake Declares $0.50 Dividend

On February 16, 2024 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.50 per share ($2.00 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 28, 2024 received the payment on March 14, 2024. Previously, the company paid $0.50 per share.

At the current share price of $150.17 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.33%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.45%, the lowest has been 0.89%, and the highest has been 3.52%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.38 (n=233).

The current dividend yield is 0.32 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.54. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.85%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 807 funds or institutions reporting positions in Westlake. This is an increase of 16 owner(s) or 2.02% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WLK is 0.22%, a decrease of 9.43%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.30% to 43,007K shares. The put/call ratio of WLK is 5.14, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Victory Capital Management holds 3,265K shares representing 2.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,369K shares, representing a decrease of 3.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WLK by 37.68% over the last quarter.

Orbis Allan Gray holds 2,827K shares representing 2.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,212K shares, representing a decrease of 13.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WLK by 13.72% over the last quarter.

VETAX - Victory Sycamore Established Value Fund holds 2,079K shares representing 1.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,185K shares, representing a decrease of 5.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WLK by 0.42% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 1,312K shares representing 1.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 636K shares, representing an increase of 51.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WLK by 107.86% over the last quarter.

ANCFX - AMERICAN FUNDS FUNDAMENTAL INVESTORS holds 1,301K shares representing 1.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 493K shares, representing an increase of 62.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WLK by 165.40% over the last quarter.

Westlake Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Westlake is an international manufacturer and supplier of petrochemicals, polymers and building products that enhance the daily lives of people around the world. Whether it’s plastic wrap that keeps meats and produce fresh; the intravenous bags and tubing used in medical care, the pipes that are essential to ensuring clean water, or the chlorine that treats water and helps keep pools safe, Westlake plays a vital role in supplying the building blocks for these products and many more.

