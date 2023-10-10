Westlake (WLK) Partners Resinex to Supply PVC Compounds

Westlake Corporation's WLK business unit, Westlake Global Compounds, and Resinex recently announced that they will expand the sales presence of Westlake's PVC compounds. WLK’s expertise in PVC compounds will be combined with Resinex's competence in selling polymer solutions to expand Westlake product access throughout the Resinex organization.



Resinex is a well-known company with a solid track record of customer cooperation. Together, Westlake and Resinex will be able to provide customers with a broader selection of high-quality PVC compounds that are tailored to their unique requirements.



The collaboration will concentrate on the European and Turkish markets. The companies anticipate the shipping of products to begin in the fourth quarter of 2023.



Shares of WLK have gained 40.7% over the past year compared with a 32.2% rise of its industry.



WLK, on its second-quarter call, noted that it will focus on improving controllable costs and commercializing innovation in the Performance and Essential Materials unit in the remainder of 2023. For the Housing and Infrastructure Products segment, the company believes that its diverse portfolio of products with varied price points will allow it to help its customers address homebuyer affordability concerns through the substitution of materials.

Westlake currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



