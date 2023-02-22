Westlake (WLK) Misses Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

Westlake Corporation WLK logged a profit of $232 million or $1.79 per share in the fourth quarter of 2022, down from $644 million or $4.98 per share in the year-ago quarter. The bottom line missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.24 per share.



The results in the reported quarter were hurt by reduced sales prices, unfavorable sales mix changes, higher energy costs and lower volumes in certain product categories.



Sales fell around 6% year over year to $3,299 million in the quarter. It missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3,310.6 million. Westlake was impacted by softer demand in most geographies and product categories in the quarter.

Westlake Corp. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Westlake Corp. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Westlake Corp. Quote

Segment Highlights

Sales in the Performance and Essential Materials segment went down around 4% year over year to $2,361 million in the reported quarter. Operating income in the segment was $219 million, a roughly 73% year-over-year decline. The downside was due to reduced sales prices for key products, lower sales volumes, unfavorable mix and increased global fuel and power prices. These were partly offset by higher global sales prices for caustic soda and chlorine.



The Housing and Infrastructure Products segment generated sales of $938 million, down around 12% from the year-ago quarter. Operating income in the segment was $68 million, down around 21% from a year ago. The downside was due to reduced operating rates and sales volumes that more than offset higher sales prices across most product categories.

FY22 Results

Earnings for full-year 2022 were $17.34 per share compared with $15.58 per share a year ago. Net sales rose around 34% year over year to $15,794 million.

Financial Position

Westlake ended 2022 with cash and cash equivalents of $2,228 million, up around 17% year over year. Long-term debt was $4,879 million, down around 0.7% year over year.



Net cash provided by operating activities was $3,395 million in 2022.

Outlook

WLK expects the Performance and Essential Materials unit to run profitably at higher operating rates on the back of its North American footprint that leverages a structural global cost advantage in feedstocks, fuel and power. The division is also expected to benefit from stabilizing power and fuel costs in Europe and the potential for improving economic growth in China.



In Housing and Infrastructure Products, the company envisions the slowdown of residential construction to continue in response to historically low home affordability. However, it sees moderate growth in repair and remodeling activity.

Price Performance

Westlake’s shares have gained 7.7% in a year compared with the industry’s 12.1% rise.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Westlake currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Better-ranked stocks worth considering in the basic materials space include Steel Dynamics, Inc. STLD, Commercial Metals Company CMC and Nucor Corporation NUE.



Steel Dynamics currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). The Zacks Consensus Estimate for STLD's current-year earnings has been revised 22.3% upward in the past 60 days. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Steel Dynamics’ earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters. It has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of roughly 11.3%, on average. STLD has rallied around 96% in a year.



Commercial Metals currently carries a Zacks Rank #1. The consensus estimate for CMC's current-year earnings has been revised 10% upward in the past 60 days.



Commercial Metals’ earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters. It has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of roughly 16.7%, on average. CMC has gained around 58% in a year.



Nucor currently carries a Zacks Rank #1. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NUE’s current-year earnings has been revised 12.5% upward in the past 60 days.



Nucor beat Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters. It delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 7.7% on average. NUE’s shares have gained roughly 39% in the past year.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Westlake Corp. (WLK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (STLD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Nucor Corporation (NUE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Commercial Metals Company (CMC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.