Westlake (WLK) Epoxy's Pernis Site Achieves ISCC+ Certification

Westlake Corporation WLK announced that its Westlake Epoxy’s Pernis site in the Netherlands had achieved a major milestone in its sustainability strategy by completing the first sale of certified mass-balanced Bisphenol A (BPA). The site has also received mass balance certification for tracing and handling sustainable materials used in the production of epoxy products for its International Sustainability & Carbon Plus (ISCC+) certification.



This achievement supports Westlake Epoxy's pledge to integrate renewable carbon materials into its raw material supply chain. This will help in its endeavor to lower energy usage and greenhouse gas emissions.



The certification by mass balance has confirmed that all hydrocarbon feedstock utilized in the manufacturing of liquid epoxy resins at WLK’s Pernis site can be substituted by bio-based alternatives, which include phenol and acetone, which are used for BPA production, as well as propylene, which is used for Epichlorohydrin production.



The receipt of the ISCC+ certification reflects Westlake Epoxy’s commitment to sustainable production and provides an international, practical and transparent system for certifying bio-based, bio-circular and circular raw materials at every level of the supply chain. By chasing its current mix of feedstocks and replacing fossil-based materials with renewable resources, the company is contributing to environmentally, socially and economically sustainable practices.



This recent certification is another proof of Westlake Epoxy’s dedication to environmentally responsible operations. Its European operations were awarded a second Platinum rating from EcoVadis, the world's largest and most trusted provider of business sustainability ratings.

Westlake’s shares have lost 13.2% in a year compared with the industry’s 17.5% decline.



The company, in its fourth quarter call, stated that it expects higher operating rates for its performance and essential materials business units backed by its North American footprint that leverages a structural global cost advantage in feedstocks, fuel and power. The division is also expected to benefit from stabilizing power and fuel costs in Europe and the potential for improving economic growth in China. For its Housing and Infrastructure Products unit, the company expects a slowdown of residential construction to be consistent in response to historically low home affordability.

