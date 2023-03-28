Westlake (WLK) Epoxy to Launch Latest Azures Product Range

Westlake Corporation WLK announced that it would launch its latest Azures product line through Westlake Epoxy at the European Coatings Show in Nuremberg, Germany. The event will take place from Mar 28 to Mar 30, 2023.



The Azures line of products developed by Westlake Epoxy is a range of epoxy resins, curing agents and modifiers that do not contain any substances labeled as SVHC or CMR. This makes them a better sustainable alternative to current technologies used in civil engineering, coatings and adhesives, while maintaining the same level of performance.



The company stated that introducing the Azures product line had marked another significant achievement in Westlake Epoxy’s mission to play a key role in creating a safer and more sustainable world.



Westlake Epoxy caters to a number of industries, such as aerospace, automotive, civil engineering and construction, composite and wind energy, electronics, electric laminates, and marine and protective coatings, with its broad range of products.



Westlake’s shares have lost 10.5% in a year compared with the industry’s 17% decline.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The company, on its fourth-quarterearnings call stated that it expected higher operating rates for its Performance and Essential Materials business unit, backed by its North American footprint that leverages a structural global cost advantage in feedstocks, fuel and power. The division is also expected to benefit from stabilizing power and fuel costs in Europe and the potential for improving economic growth in China. For its Housing and Infrastructure Products unit, the company expects a slowdown of residential construction to be consistent in response to historically low home affordability.

Westlake Corp. Price and Consensus

Westlake Corp. price-consensus-chart | Westlake Corp. Quote

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Westlake currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Some better-ranked stocks in the basic materials space are Olympic Steel, Inc. ZEUS, Steel Dynamics, Inc. STLD and Linde plc LIN. LIN currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and ZEUS and STLD sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Olympic Steel’s shares have gained 38.8% in the past year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ZEUS’ current-year earnings has been revised 61% upward in the past 60 days. It topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the last four quarters. It delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 26.2% on average.



Steel Dynamic’s shares have gained 31.5% in the past year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for STLD’s current-year earnings has been revised 37.2% upward in the past 60 days. It topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the last four quarters. It delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 11.3% on average.



Linde’s shares have gained 6.4% in the past year. The company has an earnings growth rate of 8.1% for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for LIN’s current-year earnings has been revised 25% upward in the past 60 days. LIN topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the last four quarters. It delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 6% on average.

