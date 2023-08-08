Westlake (WLK) Earnings and Revenues Lag Estimates in Q2

Westlake Corporation WLK logged a profit of $297 million or $2.31 per share in the second quarter of 2023, down from $858 million or $6.60 per share in the year-ago quarter. The bottom line missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.83.



The results in the reported quarter were hurt by reduced average sales prices and integrated margins in performance materials and lower sales volumes in most product categories. WLK faced challenges from continued softness in global manufacturing and industrial activity.



Sales fell around 27% year over year to $3,251 million in the quarter. It lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3,448.5 million.

Segment Highlights

Sales in the Performance and Essential Materials segment went down around 31% year over year to $2,136 million in the reported quarter. It was below our estimate of $2,156.5 million. Operating income in the segment was $215 million, a roughly 78% year-over-year decline. The downside was due to reduced polyethylene and PVC resin selling prices and integrated margins as well as lower operating rates and sales volumes.



The Housing and Infrastructure Products segment generated sales of $1,115 million, down around 19% from the year-ago quarter. The figure was below our estimate of $1,137.1 million. Operating income in the segment was $190 million, down roughly 19% from a year ago. The decline was due to reduced sales volumes, especially in infrastructure products.

Financial Position

Westlake ended the quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $2,677 million, up around 103% year over year. Long-term debt was $4,894 million, up roughly 0.7% year over year.



Net cash provided by operating activities was $555 million in the quarter.

Outlook

WLK noted that it will focus on improving controllable costs and commercializing innovation in the Performance and Essential Materials unit in the remainder of 2023. For the Housing and Infrastructure Products segment, the company believes that its diverse portfolio of products with varied price points will allow it to help its customers address homebuyer affordability concerns through substitution of materials.

Price Performance

Westlake’s shares have gained 38.5% in a year compared with the industry’s 26.3% rise.



