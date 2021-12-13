Westlake (WLK) Arm NAPCO Launches Molecular-Based PVC Pipe

Westlake Chemical Corp.’s WLK subsidiary, North American Pipe Corp. (NAPCO), recently launched a new molecular-oriented PVC (PVCO) pipe. The product has a lower manufacturing carbon footprint than other water main materials. NAPCO’s investment expands its production capacity at the company’s Woodbridge, Ontario pipe and fittings facility.



The pipe meets AWWA C909 requirements and NAPCO’s own rigorous quality control standards, and is certified by third-party listing agencies. The product also caters to the needs of the underground municipal potable water, wastewater and reclaimed water systems. PVCO is available in sizes ranging from 6 inches to 12 inches. The company is presently working on inventory development in anticipation of spring construction in Canada.



The manufacturing process allows the PVC pipe to be able to withstand greater stresses from an internal pressure, generate a better impact performance and an increased flow capacity, and weigh less than comparable C900 products and also improve the environmental impact.



NAPCO stated that it is driven to deliver the pipe and fitting systems that score high on mitigating the infrastructure challenges, ensuring ease of installation and enhancing the water flow. The new PVCO product line reinforces its commitment to improve the environmental quality and maintain high performing PVC pipe and fittings for customers.



Westlake’s shares have risen 17.9% over the past year compared with the industry’s 25.9% rise. The company’s estimated earnings growth rate for the current year is pegged at 562%.

On its third-quarter earnings call, the company noted that it expects the recently completed acquisitions of LASCO Fittings, Boral North America and Dimex, totaling around $2.6 billion, to initiate a stage of development and growth for its building products business. The LASCO buyout is expected to add to the Westlake subsidiary NAPCO’s product portfolio, focusing on new markets and products.

The Dimex acquisition adds a range of post-industrial recycled plastic consumer and building products. Westlake has also secured a leading position in the growing building products and construction markets due to the Boral North America buyout. The company is optimistic that the investments will strengthen its footprint in the sustainable building product markets and open up long-term growth opportunities.

