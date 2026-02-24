Westlake Unit Expands India Distribution Partnership With Brenntag

Westlake Corporation WLK recently announced the expansion of its Westlake Epoxy distribution partnership with Brenntag into India, strengthening its footprint in the high-growth Asia-Pacific region. The expanded agreement covers South and West India, where Brenntag will distribute Westlake’s comprehensive epoxy portfolio, including the EPON, EPIKOTE, EPIKURE and EPI-REZ product lines, serving applications across coatings, adhesives, sealants, composites and construction.

The partnership is designed to improve product availability, supply chain efficiency and localized technical support, enabling customers to access tailored formulation expertise aligned with evolving regulatory and performance requirements.

The company emphasized tapping into Brenntag’s well-established regional infrastructure, deep customer network and technical application expertise. Westlake is well-positioned to capture opportunities arising from India’s expanding infrastructure development, rapid urbanization and rising industrial activity, supporting its long-term growth ambitions in the market.

Shares of WLK are down 17% over the past year against the industry's 4.2% rise.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

WLK’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

WLK currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

