Westlake Royal Expands Dutch Quality Stone Color Portfolio

Westlake Corporation’s WLK unit, Westlake Royal Building Products, introduced two new neutral colorways to its Dutch Quality Stone line, along with two expanded color options across additional profiles and accessories.

The new additions, Soft Barley and Summer Plains, are designed to meet growing demand for warm, versatile neutrals in residential and commercial design. Soft Barley offers a creamy, sun-washed appearance with subtle warmth and is available in the Rough Ashlar and Weather Ledge profiles. Summer Plains blends sandy browns, cool greys, and blue-grey tones to create a textured, earthy look, available in the Tuscan Ridge and Weather Ledge profiles.

The company has also extended two colorways, Snowpack and Mist. Previously offered only in Handformed Brick, Snowpack is now extended to the Rough Ashlar and Weather Ledge profiles. Additionally, the Mist color, originally introduced as a hearthstone shade, is now available across Dutch Quality Stone’s complete range of accents and accessories.

The additions align with the evolving preference for softer, warmer palettes. The offerings provide architects with a range of modern and traditional designs that help achieve a timeless appeal.

Westlake, on its first-quarter call, updated its 2026 view for the Housing and Infrastructure Products (HIP) segment, with revenue and EBITDA margin now expected to be at the lower ends of its previously communicated ranges of $4.4 billion to $4.6 billion of sales and a 19% to 21% EBITDA margin. The company attributed the shift to slower residential construction activity in North America and rising costs tied to the Middle East conflict.

Westlake Corporation Price and Consensus

Westlake Corporation price-consensus-chart | Westlake Corporation Quote

WLK’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

WLK currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the Basic Materials space are Albemarle Corporation ALB, Dow Inc. DOW and Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. ASM.

While ALB and DOW sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) each at present, ASM carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ALB’s 2026 earnings is pinned at $12.39 per share, indicating a 1,668.35% year-over-year increase. Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters and missed once, with an average surprise of 74.5%. ALB’s shares have jumped 160.3% over the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for DOW’s 2026 earnings is pegged at $2.61 per share, indicating a rise of 377.66% year over year. Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters. DOW’sshares have gained 11.8% over the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ASM’s current fiscal-year earnings is pinned at 39 cents per share, indicating a 34.48% year-over-year increase. Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with an average surprise of 125%.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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