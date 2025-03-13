Westlake Royal Building Products Launches Series 800 Patio Door

Westlake Corporation’s WLK unit Westlake Royal Building Products has added Series 800 Patio Door to its Royal Window Solutions product line. These doors combine utmost performance and versatility with a variety of different features to suit projects and locations of all kinds.

This product line has been designed keeping in mind the need for optimal thermal efficiency and durability, including Energy Star-compliant glazing options, an internal weep system, an all-welded frame and sash, and dual-seal weatherstripping to withstand the weather conditions. Standard-height Series 800 doors have also secured a DP50 rating.

Series 800 is available up to 12’ wide and heights up to 8’. It also has customizable options like stainless steel rollers and mortises for coastal applications, dual-point locking, ADA-compliant sizes, an integral J-channel and grids. The doors have been integrated with styles and efficiency, making it an easy choice for pros.

WLK is optimistic about the outlook for its Housing and Infrastructure Products segment, which is supported by the need to boost the supply of residential housing in the United States after more than 15 years of under-building to support population growth and subsequent housing demand.

While global macroeconomic conditions remain tough to begin the year, the Performance and Essential Materials segment is well-positioned to benefit from a future resurgence in global industrial and manufacturing activity. The company's focus for 2025 will be on improving the components of earnings growth that it can control, such as carrying out cost-cutting plans, increasing the value it provides to its customers, ensuring the safety and reliability of its plants, and commercializing new product innovations.

WLK’s Zacks Rank and Key Picks

WLK currently carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).

Some better-ranked stocks in the Basic Materials space are Ingevity Corporation NGVT, Carpenter Technology Corporation CRS and ArcelorMittal MT. While NGVT sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present, CRS and MT carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) each. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Ingevity’s current-year earnings is pegged at $4.45 per share. NGVT beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters and missed once, with the average earnings surprise being 202.9%.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Carpenter Technology’s current fiscal-year earnings is pegged at $6.95 per share. CRS beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average earnings surprise being 15.7%. Its shares have soared 176.5% in the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ArcelorMittal’s current-year earnings is pegged at $3.72 per share. MT surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters but missed it in one, with an average earnings surprise of 4.11%.

