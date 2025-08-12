Westlake Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates, Revenues Decline Y/Y

Westlake Corporation WLK reported a loss of $142 million or $1.11 per share for the second quarter of 2025. This compares to a profit of $313 million or $2.40 per share in the year-ago quarter.

Barring one-time items, adjusted loss per share came in at 9 cents, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of earnings of 6 cents.

Sales dipped around 7.9% year over year to $2,953 million in the quarter. It missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3,039.3 million. The top line was negatively impacted by lower sales volumes due to planned turnarounds, unplanned plant outages and lower average sales prices.

The results in the second quarter were also affected by higher North American feedstock and energy costs.

Westlake Corp. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Westlake Corp. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Westlake Corp. Quote

WLK's Q2 Segment Highlights

Sales in the Performance and Essential Materials segment went down around 10.9% year over year to $1,793 million in the reported quarter. It lagged our estimate of $1,847 million. Performance and Essential Materials' loss from operations in the second quarter of 2025 was $318 million compared with an income of $157 million in the second quarter of 2024 due to higher North American feedstock and energy costs and higher planned turnarounds and unplanned outages. Lower average sales prices and sales volumes weighed on the segment’s performance.

The Housing and Infrastructure Products (HIP) segment generated sales of $1,160 million, down around 2.8% from the year-ago quarter. The figure missed our estimate of $1200 million. HIP’s income from operations in the second quarter of 2025 was $222 million, down $44 million from the second quarter of 2024. The year-over-year decline resulted from lower average sales price and lower sales volume.

WLK's Financial Position

Operating activities generated $135 million in net cash in the second quarter of 2025. Capital expenditures were $267 million. For the quarter, free cash outflow was $132 million. As of June 30, 2025, the company's cash and cash equivalents were roughly $2.09 billion, with a total debt of $4.65 billion.

WLK's 2025 Outlook

Westlake expects its operations to improve in the second half of 2025 as production at its chlorovinyls facilities returns to normal following recent disruptions. However, the company faces challenges from weak global demand, uncertainty around tariffs, and higher feedstock and energy costs. To offset these pressures, Westlake is pushing its cost-cutting plans, aiming to save $150-$175 million this year and a further $200 million by 2026. The planned closure of the Pernis facility and other efficiency measures are expected to boost profitability in 2026, supported by the company’s broad product range and strong market position.

WLK’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

WLK currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Some better-ranked stocks worth a look in the basic materials space are Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. ( ASM ), Gold Fields Limited GFI and Vizsla Silver Corp. VZLA.

Avino Silver is slated to report second-quarter results on Aug. 13. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at 3 cents per share. ASM’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters, with the average surprise being 104.2%. Avino Silver flaunts a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Gold Fields is slated to report second-quarter results on Aug. 22. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for GFI’s second-quarter earnings is pegged at 59 cents per share. Gold Fields currently sports a Zacks Rank #1.

Vizsla is expected to report quarterly results on Sept. 11. The consensus estimate for VZLA’s earnings is pegged at a loss of a penny per share. VZLA’s earnings met the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the last four quarters while beating it in one, with the average surprise being 75%. Vizsla sports a Zacks Rank #1 at present.





Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Westlake Corp. (WLK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Gold Fields Limited (GFI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Avino Silver (ASM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Vizsla Silver Corp. (VZLA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.