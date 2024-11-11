News & Insights

Stocks

Westlake price target lowered to $167 from $170 at RBC Capital

November 11, 2024 — 07:37 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

RBC Capital analyst Arun Viswanathan lowered the firm’s price target on Westlake (WLK) to $167 from $170 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares after its Q3 earnings miss. Absent the $120M of outage and weather impacts, Westlake’s Q3 would have been in line with consensus, the analyst tells investors in a research note. RBC adds however that Westlake expects some price/cost headwinds in its Performance and Essential Materials segment, also warning that global demand for durables remains weak, particularly in China and Europe.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on WLK:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

WLK

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.