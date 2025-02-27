Westlake to Launch Sustainable Epoxy Product Portfolio EpoVIVE

Westlake Corporation WLK announced that Westlake Epoxy is set to launch EpoVIVE, an epoxy product portfolio offering a range of sustainable characteristics across multiple products, at JEC World in Paris, scheduled for March 4-6.

The EpoVIVE portfolio will include Epoxy phenolic, resins and curing agents developed with an environmentally conscious mindset, marking a significant step toward sustainable innovation and value-chain collaboration.

EpoVIVE is expected to provide distinguished sustainability benefits compared to traditional Westlake formulas. The new portfolio will consist of safer materials, energy efficient and emission reducing applications. Such innovative and circular solutions reflect WLK’s commitment to positive environmental change. The EpoVIVE products perfectly fit in with WLK’s goals to reduce carbon footprint and reduce emissions.

The wide range of products in the EpoVIVE portfolio has the potential to serve diverse industries such as adhesives, aerospace, automotive, civil engineering and construction, composites and wind energy, electronics, electrical laminates, marine, and protective coatings efficiently.

Westlake Corp. Price and Consensus

Westlake Corp. price-consensus-chart | Westlake Corp. Quote

WLK’s Zacks Rank and Key Picks

WLK currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Some better-ranked stocks in the Basic Materials space are Ingevity Corporation NGVT, Carpenter Technology Corporation CRS and ArcelorMittal MT. While NGVT sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), CRS and MT carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) each at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Ingevity’s current-year earnings is pegged at $2.75 per share. NGVT beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters and missed once, with the average earnings surprise being 95.4%.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Carpenter Technology’s current fiscal-year earnings is pegged at $6.95 per share. CRS beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average earnings surprise being 15.7%. Its shares have soared 207.1% in the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ArcelorMittal’s current-year earnings is pegged at $3.72 per share. MT surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters but missed it in one, with an average earnings surprise of 4.11%.

