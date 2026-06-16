Westlake Expands in Europe by Acquiring Wilhelmshaven Plant

Westlake Corporation WLK announced the completion of the acquisition of a polyvinyl chloride (“PVC”) and vinyl chloride monomer (“VCM”) production facility in Wilhelmshaven, Germany, through its German subsidiary, Westlake Vinnolit GmbH & Co. KG. This step is expected to result in strengthening of WLK’s Performance & Essential Materials segment by building a robust global chlorovinyls manufacturing network.

The Wilhelmshaven plant was previously under insolvency administration and has an annual production capacity of 380,000 metric tons of PVC. Located on Germany’s North Sea coast in Lower Saxony, the facility offers strategic logistical and infrastructural advantages, including access to a deep-water dock that supports efficient raw-material supply.

The transaction complements the company’s existing chlorovinyl operations across Europe and North America. The acquisition also brings the Wilhelmshaven workforce into Westlake, further expanding its presence in Europe. The deal reflects Westlake’s ongoing commitment to provide better service and aim for higher growth.

Performance & Essential Materials posted net sales of $1,659 million in the first quarter, down 10.3% from the year-ago quarter. Performance Materials' net sales slipped primarily due to lower polyethylene and PVC resin pricing and lower PVC resin sales volume tied to footprint optimization.

Essential materials net sales were down mainly due to lower chlorine and caustic soda sales volume. Performance & Essential Materials margins began improving late in the quarter amid supply-chain disruption tied to the Middle East conflict. Management pointed to significantly higher PVC resin and polyethylene sales prices after the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, driven by a steepening global cost curve from sharply higher global feedstock and energy prices.

Westlake Corporation Price and Consensus

Westlake Corporation price-consensus-chart | Westlake Corporation Quote

WLK’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

WLK currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the Basic Materials space are Albemarle Corporation ALB, Dow Inc. DOW and Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. ASM.

While ALB and DOW sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) each at present, ASM carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ALB’s 2026 earnings is pinned at $12.39 per share, indicating a 1,668.35% year-over-year increase. Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters and missed once, with an average surprise of 74.5%. ALB’s shares have jumped 183% over the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for DOW’s 2026 earnings is pegged at $2.61 per share, indicating a rise of 377.66% year over year. Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters. DOW’sshares have gained 12.8% over the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ASM’s current fiscal-year earnings is pinned at 39 cents per share, indicating a 34.48% year-over-year increase. Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with an average surprise of 125%.

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