Westlake Executive Sells $3 Million in Stock After 34% One-Year Decline

Key Points

A Westlake insider sold 40,836 shares of the stock for direct proceeds of approximately $3 million on Dec. 22.

The transaction reduced his reported direct holdings by 6.11%, leaving 627,722 shares under direct ownership post-sale.

This transaction was entirely direct; no indirect holdings were involved, and the shares sold were sourced from the exercise of 81,673 options.

On Dec. 22, Albert Chao, the executive chairman of Westlake Corporation (NYSE:WLK), executed an open-market sale of 40,836 shares following an option exercise, resulting in direct proceeds of approximately $3.0 million as disclosed in an SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction Summary

Metric Value Shares sold (direct) 40,836 Transaction value $3.0 million Post-transaction shares (direct) 627,722 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) $46.7 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($73.57); post-transaction value based on Dec. 22 market close ($73.57).

Key Questions

What is the significance of this sale compared to prior activity by Chao Albert?

This is the first open-market sale by Chao in more than three years, following a series of administrative transactions.

What explains the source of the shares sold in this transaction?

The 40,836 shares sold were acquired through the exercise of 81,673 options at a reported price of $44.42, of which roughly half were immediately sold, with the remainder increasing direct ownership; no indirect entities or trusts were involved.

What valuation context is relevant as of the transaction date?

Shares were sold at a weighted average price around $73.57 per share, with the stock closing at $74.39 on Dec. 22; Westlake shares had declined 34.25% over the prior year as of the transaction date.

Company Overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $11.48 billion Net income (TTM) ($957.00 million) Dividend yield 1.79% 1-year price change (34.25%)

1-year price change calculated using Dec. 22 as the reference date.

Company Snapshot

Westlake produces petrochemicals, polymers, and building products, with key revenue streams from polyethylene, PVC, chlor-alkali, and housing-related materials.

The company operates a vertically integrated model, manufacturing and marketing both performance materials and finished building products globally.

It serves chemical processors, plastics fabricators, construction contractors, municipalities, and supply warehouses across consumer and industrial markets.

Westlake Corporation is a leading global manufacturer in the specialty chemicals sector, operating at scale with 15,540 employees and a diverse portfolio spanning performance materials and building products. The company leverages vertical integration and broad end-market exposure to drive operational efficiency and market resilience. Strategic focus on essential materials and infrastructure products positions Westlake to serve a wide range of industries, including construction, packaging, automotive, and healthcare.

What this transaction means for investors

Westlake’s shares have fallen roughly 34% over the past year, badly trailing the S&P 500’s roughly 17% gain, as weak industrial demand and pricing pressure continue to weigh on the company’s performance materials business.



That backdrop frames Executive Chairman Albert Chao’s first open-market sale in more than three years. The shares sold came from recently exercised options rather than long-held stock, a key distinction that limits how much informational weight investors should assign to the move. Roughly half of the exercised shares were sold to monetize value, while the remainder increased Chao’s direct ownership, leaving his overall exposure relatively intact.



Operationally, Westlake’s most recent quarter underscores why patience is required. The company reported third-quarter net sales of $2.8 billion and a net loss driven largely by a $727 million non-cash goodwill impairment tied to its North American chlorovinyls business. Excluding identified items, EBITDA totaled $313 million, reflecting ongoing profitability in housing and infrastructure products even as performance materials struggled.



Ultimately, this transaction looks capacity-driven and administrative rather than directional. The bigger question remains whether cost cuts, footprint optimization, and a cyclical recovery can restore earnings power over time.

Glossary

Open-market sale: The sale of securities on a public exchange, not through private or pre-arranged transactions.

Option exercise: The act of converting stock options into actual shares, typically by purchasing at a set price.

SEC Form 4: A required filing disclosing insider trades by company officers, directors, or significant shareholders.

Direct holdings: Shares owned personally by an individual, not through trusts or other entities.

Indirect holdings: Shares owned via trusts, family members, or other entities rather than directly by the individual.

Administrative transaction: Non-market transactions, such as transfers or grants, that do not involve buying or selling on the open market.

Weighted average purchase price: The average price paid per share, weighted by the number of shares bought or sold at each price.

Vertically integrated: A business model where a company controls multiple stages of production or distribution within its industry.

Chlor-alkali: A chemical process producing chlorine and sodium hydroxide, used in manufacturing various industrial products.

Performance materials: Specialized materials engineered for enhanced properties, used in demanding industrial or commercial applications.

TTM: The 12-month period ending with the most recent quarterly report.

Dividend yield: A financial ratio showing annual dividend income as a percentage of the stock's current price.



