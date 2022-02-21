Markets
WLK

Westlake Establishes 2030 Target To Reduce CO2 Emissions

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Westlake Corp. (WLK) aims to reduce Scope 1 and Scope 2 CO2 equivalent emissions per ton of production by 20% by 2030 from a 2016 baseline.

In 2022, Westlake plans to continue reporting sustainability metrics informed by the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board voluntary disclosure framework, the Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures guidance, and the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) framework.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

WLK

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular