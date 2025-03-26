Westlake Epoxy Introduces EpoVIVE Portfolio at ECS 2025

Westlake Corporation’s WLK unit Westlake Epoxy is set to unveil several new products under the EpoVIVE portfolio at the European Coatings Show (“ECS”) 2025, from March 25 to March 27, in Germany. EpoVIVE is designed to provide sustainability advantages.

The new technologies introduced in EpoVIVE make its products energy efficient with a lower carbon footprint and reduced emissions. The portfolio aims to meet the demand for alternatives free of SVHC (substances of very high concern) that use circular materials.

Solutions being introduced in the EpoVIVE range include NEW EPIKOTE Resins 901 and 902. These are carcinogenic, mutagenic and reprotoxic (CMR)-free alternatives to the conventional C12-C14 diluted resins used for flooring. The range also includes AQUAREOUS epoxy systems, allowing lower volatile organic compound and SVHC-free AZURES products, which enable CMR-free solutions for coatings, civil engineering and adhesives.

WLK will be launching these products as part of its commitment to reducing the carbon footprint by purposefully sourcing more sustainable raw materials, and refining and improving manufacturing processes.

Westlake Corp. Price and Consensus

Westlake Corp. price-consensus-chart | Westlake Corp. Quote

WLK’s Zacks Rank and Key Picks

WLK currently carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).

Some better-ranked stocks in the Basic Materials space are Ingevity Corporation NGVT, Axalta Coating Systems AXTA and Carpenter Technology Corporation CRS. While NGVT and AXTA sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) each at present, CRS carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Ingevity’s current-year earnings is pegged at $4.45 per share. NGVT’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters and missed once, with the average surprise being 202.9%.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Axalta’s current-year earnings is pegged at $2.51 per share. AXTA’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with an average surprise of 16.28%.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Carpenter Technology’s current fiscal-year earnings is pegged at $6.95 per share. CRS’ earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 15.7%. Its shares have soared 178.4% in the past year.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Westlake Corp. (WLK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Carpenter Technology Corporation (CRS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (AXTA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Ingevity Corporation (NGVT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.