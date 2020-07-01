Westlake Chemical's Unit Expands Virtual-Selling Capabilities

Westlake Chemical Corporation's WLK unit — Royal Building Products — recently announced an expansion of its virtual-selling abilities across Canada via a partnership with One Click Contractor.

Notably, the collaboration will support the process of virtual sales as the company moves into the peak sales season for exterior building products.

Moreover, the collaboration between Royal Building Products and One Click Contractor has changed the way home improvement projects are marketed.

Notably, contractors can operate the entire selling process, without setting foot in a customer’s house. Further, contractors may quickly offer an accurate, personalized and professional sales process. Moreover, contractors can keep all the important information associated with each job in one place.

Per management, through the collaboration, it is equipped to cater to the current and future requirements of homeowners, building professionals and distributors.

Shares of Westlake Chemical have lost 19.9% in the past year compared with the industry’s 16.3% decline.

In May, the company stated that it is focused on lowering its cost position and generating economic value over the business cycle. It believes that its competitive position along with a strong balance sheet has positioned it to weather the current environment.

The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

