Westlake Chemical (WLK) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Friday, shares of Westlake Chemical Corp (Symbol: WLK) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $65.27, changing hands as low as $64.32 per share. Westlake Chemical Corp shares are currently trading off about 3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of WLK shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, WLK's low point in its 52 week range is $55.82 per share, with $81.04 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $64.94.

