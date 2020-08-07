Westlake Chemical (WLK) Q2 Earnings and Sales Beat Estimates

Westlake Chemical Corporation WLK posted earnings of 11 cents per share for the second quarter of 2020, down from 92 cents per share it earned in the year-ago quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the quarter was a loss of a penny per share.



The bottom line in the reported quarter was hurt by lower demand due to the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic and a sharp decline in oil prices. Lower demand and oil prices led to reduced global sales prices for the company’s major products as well as lower sales volumes for caustic soda and downstream vinyls products.



Sales fell roughly 20% year over year to $1,709 million. The figure surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1,653.8 million.

Westlake Chemical Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Westlake Chemical Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Westlake Chemical Corporation Quote

Segment Highlights

Sales in the Olefins segment fell roughly 24% year over year to $361 million in the reported quarter. Operating income in the segment declined around 70% to $25 million. The decrease was mainly due to lower sales prices for polyethylene resulting from the pandemic and reduced oil prices, partly offset by increased polyethylene volumes and lower feedstock and fuel costs.



The Vinyls segment generated sales of $1,348 million, down around 19% year over year. Operating income in the segment was $20 million, down roughly 84% year over year. The decline was caused by the impacts coronavirus and lower oil prices.

Financial Position

Westlake Chemical ended the quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $1,109 million, up nearly three fold year over year. Long-term debt was $3,745 million, up around 40% year over year.



Cash flow from operations was $448 million in the quarter, up 40% year over year.

Outlook

Westlake Chemical said that it is well placed to continue to serve its customers’ needs while reducing operating costs, managing working capital and lowering capital expenditures. The company expects the prudent management of its business through the pandemic along with its strong business fundamentals to enable it to deliver long-term value to shareholders.

Price Performance

Shares of Westlake Chemical have lost 7.9% in a year compared with the industry’s 18.2% decline.

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Westlake Chemical currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).



Other top-ranked stocks worth considering in the basic materials space include Barrick Gold Corporation GOLD, Equinox Gold Corp. EQX and Eldorado Gold Corporation EGO.



Barrick Gold has a projected earnings growth rate of 72.6% for the current year. The company’s shares have gained around 64% in a year. It currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Equinox Gold has a projected earnings growth rate of 255.2% for the current year. The company’s shares have rallied roughly 111% in a year. It currently carries a Zacks Rank #2.



Eldorado Gold has an expected earnings growth rate of 2,025% for the current year. The company’s shares have shot up around 60% in the past year. It presently carries a Zacks Rank #2.

