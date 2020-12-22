Westlake Chemical Stock Is Too Pricey

After more than 150% gain since the March 23 lows of this year, at the current price of $82 per share we believe Westlake Chemical Stock (NYSE: WLK) is overpriced. Westlake Chemical, a global manufacturer and marketer of chemicals, polymers, and building products, has seen its stock rally from $32 to $82 off the recent bottom compared to the S&P which moved around 65%. The stock is leading the broader markets by a huge margin and is currently 21% higher than its pre-Covid peak of $67. The stock growth could be attributed to the Q3 earnings beat and positive news on the efficacy of Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine, which has resulted in an inflow of funds toward more traditional industries like manufacturing, chemicals, etc.

Westlake Chemical’s stock has surpassed the level it was at before the drop in February due to the coronavirus outbreak becoming a pandemic. This makes the WLK stock expensive, as the demand and revenues will likely be lower than for the last year.

The company’s revenues fell by 6% over 2018-2019, however, the net income figure decreased by 58% over the same period. The unusual decline in the net income could be attributed to the higher cost of sales as a % of revenues which reduced the net income margin from 11.5% in 2018 to 5.2% in 2019.

While the company has seen negative growth in revenue over 2018-2019, its P/E multiple has increased. We believe the stock is overpriced and is likely to see some downside after the recent rally and the potential weakness from a recession-driven by the Covid outbreak. Our dashboard “Buy Or Sell Westlake Chemical’s Stock?” has the underlying numbers.

Westlake Chemical’s P/E multiple has changed from just below 9x in FY 2018 to around 22x in FY 2019. While the company’s P/E is close to 25x now, there is a downside when the current P/E is compared to levels seen in the past years – P/E of just below 22x at the end of 2019 and around 9x in late 2018.

So Where Is The Stock Headed?

Westlake Chemical, a chemical company, operates in two principal operating segments – Olefins and Vinyls. Its Olefins and Vinyls products are some of the most widely used chemicals in the world and are upgraded into a wide variety of higher value-added chemical products used in many end-markets. While the company’s stock has seen a dramatic rise since the March lows, there is a mismatch with revenue – Westlake Chemical Revenues have fallen 11% to a consolidated figure of $5.5 billion for the last 3 quarters from the consolidated figure of $6.2 billion for the 3 quarters before that. Vinyls’ net sales reduced by 10% y-o-y in the first nine months of the year due to lower sales prices driven by the economic slowdown. The same trend was evident in the Olefins segment figures, where net sales reduced by 16% y-o-y in the first nine months driven by lower sales price and a drop in sales volume. Overall, Westlake Chemical is expected to report lower 2020 revenues as compared to the previous year. This is likely to give a reality check to the investors, negatively impacting its stock price.

The actual recovery and its timing hinge on the broader containment of the coronavirus spread. Our dashboard Trends In U.S. Covid-19 Cases provides an overview of how the pandemic has been spreading in the U.S. and contrasts with trends in Brazil and Russia. Following the Fed stimulus — which set a floor on fear — the market has been willing to “look through” the current weak period and take a longer-term view. With investors focusing their attention on 2021 results, the valuations become important in finding value. Though market sentiment can be fickle, and evidence of an uptick in new cases could spook investors once again.

