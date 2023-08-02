Westlake Chemical Partners LP (WLKP) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Westlake Chemical Partners LP (Symbol: WLKP) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $22.66, changing hands as low as $22.61 per share. Westlake Chemical Partners LP shares are currently trading up about 0.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of WLKP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, WLKP's low point in its 52 week range is $18.58 per share, with $26.25 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $22.82.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.