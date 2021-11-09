Westlake Chemical Partners LP (WLKP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 10, 2021

Westlake Chemical Partners LP (WLKP) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 10, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.471 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 29, 2021. Shareholders who purchased WLKP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 8th quarter that WLKP has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $25.96, the dividend yield is 7.26%.

The previous trading day's last sale of WLKP was $25.96, representing a -5.84% decrease from the 52 week high of $27.57 and a 41.09% increase over the 52 week low of $18.40.

WLKP is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as Linde plc (LIN) and International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc. (IFF). WLKP's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.93. Zacks Investment Research reports WLKP's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -3.19%, compared to an industry average of 29.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the wlkp Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

