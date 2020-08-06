Westlake Chemical Partners LP (WLKP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 07, 2020

Westlake Chemical Partners LP (WLKP) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 07, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.471 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 24, 2020. Shareholders who purchased WLKP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that WLKP has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $19.5, the dividend yield is 9.66%.

The previous trading day's last sale of WLKP was $19.5, representing a -26.36% decrease from the 52 week high of $26.48 and a 89.14% increase over the 52 week low of $10.31.

WLKP is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as Linde plc (LIN) and Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (APD). WLKP's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.8. Zacks Investment Research reports WLKP's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 3.11%, compared to an industry average of -7%.

