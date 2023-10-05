Westlake Chemical Partners LP - Unit (WLKP) Price Target Increased by 6.08% to 45.08

The average one-year price target for Westlake Chemical Partners LP - Unit (NYSE:WLKP) has been revised to 45.08 / share. This is an increase of 6.08% from the prior estimate of 42.50 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 22.22 to a high of 129.15 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 110.38% from the latest reported closing price of 21.43 / share.

Westlake Chemical Partners LP - Unit Declares $0.47 Dividend

On August 1, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.47 per share ($1.89 annualized). Shareholders of record as of August 11, 2023 received the payment on August 25, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.47 per share.

At the current share price of $21.43 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 8.80%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 8.14%, the lowest has been 6.50%, and the highest has been 14.67%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.17 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.56 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 1.14. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 77 funds or institutions reporting positions in Westlake Chemical Partners LP - Unit. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WLKP is 0.35%, a decrease of 5.70%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.97% to 18,268K shares. The put/call ratio of WLKP is 0.42, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Invesco holds 5,449K shares representing 15.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,452K shares, representing a decrease of 0.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WLKP by 899.97% over the last quarter.

MLPEX - Invesco Oppenheimer SteelPath MLP Select 40 Fund Class C holds 4,077K shares representing 11.57% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Energy Income Partners holds 2,164K shares representing 6.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,205K shares, representing a decrease of 1.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WLKP by 7.34% over the last quarter.

MLPRX - Invesco Oppenheimer SteelPath MLP Income Fund Class C holds 800K shares representing 2.27% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DIV - Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF holds 573K shares representing 1.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 574K shares, representing a decrease of 0.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WLKP by 0.87% over the last quarter.

Westlake Chemical Partners Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Westlake Chemical Partners is a limited partnership formed by Westlake Chemical Corporation to operate, acquire and develop ethylene production facilities and other qualified assets. Headquartered in Houston, the Partnership owns a 22.8% interest in Westlake Chemical OpCo LP. Westlake Chemical OpCo LP's assets include three facilities in Calvert City, Kentucky, and Lake Charles, Louisiana which process ethane and propane into ethylene, and an ethylene pipeline.

