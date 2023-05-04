Westlake Chemical Partners LP - Unit (WLKP) Declares $0.47 Dividend

Westlake Chemical Partners LP - Unit said on May 2, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.47 per share ($1.89 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.47 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 11, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 12, 2023 will receive the payment on May 26, 2023.

At the current share price of $21.84 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 8.63%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 7.98%, the lowest has been 5.96%, and the highest has been 14.67%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.24 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.53 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 1.03. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 77 funds or institutions reporting positions in Westlake Chemical Partners LP - Unit. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 4.05% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WLKP is 0.41%, an increase of 17.35%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.68% to 18,925K shares. The put/call ratio of WLKP is 0.85, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 99.27% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Westlake Chemical Partners LP - Unit is 43.52. The forecasts range from a low of 23.23 to a high of $124.95. The average price target represents an increase of 99.27% from its latest reported closing price of 21.84.

The projected annual revenue for Westlake Chemical Partners LP - Unit is 1,673MM, an increase of 5.01%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.03.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Invesco holds 5,452K shares representing 15.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,316K shares, representing an increase of 2.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WLKP by 2.00% over the last quarter.

MLPEX - Invesco Oppenheimer SteelPath MLP Select 40 Fund Class C holds 4,077K shares representing 11.57% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Energy Income Partners holds 2,481K shares representing 7.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,503K shares, representing a decrease of 0.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WLKP by 4.34% over the last quarter.

MLPRX - Invesco Oppenheimer SteelPath MLP Income Fund Class C holds 800K shares representing 2.27% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

EMLP - First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund holds 625K shares representing 1.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 662K shares, representing a decrease of 5.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WLKP by 1.41% over the last quarter.

Westlake Chemical Partners Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Westlake Chemical Partners is a limited partnership formed by Westlake Chemical Corporation to operate, acquire and develop ethylene production facilities and other qualified assets. Headquartered in Houston, the Partnership owns a 22.8% interest in Westlake Chemical OpCo LP. Westlake Chemical OpCo LP's assets include three facilities in Calvert City, Kentucky, and Lake Charles, Louisiana which process ethane and propane into ethylene, and an ethylene pipeline.

