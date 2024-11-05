News & Insights

Stocks
WLKP

Westlake Chemical Partners LP Reports Strong Q3 2024 Results

November 05, 2024 — 11:20 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Westlake Chemical Partners LP ( (WLKP) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Westlake Chemical Partners LP presented to its investors.

Westlake Chemical Partners LP is a master limited partnership focused on operating, acquiring, and developing ethylene production facilities, with its primary operations centered around three ethylene plants and an associated pipeline in the United States. The company recently reported its third quarter 2024 earnings, marking a decade since its IPO, and announced a quarterly distribution, highlighting its consistent growth in distributions over the years.

In the third quarter of 2024, Westlake Chemical Partners reported a net income of $18.1 million, a significant increase from the previous year, and declared a quarterly distribution of $0.4714 per unit, continuing its trend of 41 consecutive distributions. The company attributed its improved financial performance to increased third-party ethylene sales volumes and higher margins, driven by favorable market conditions.

Key financial metrics for the quarter included a cash flow from operating activities of $126.1 million and a distributable cash flow of $17.9 million, both showing substantial increases from the previous year. The company’s strategic decision to defer a planned ethylene unit turnaround to capitalize on market conditions contributed to these positive results.

Looking ahead, Westlake Chemical Partners maintains a positive outlook for continued stable cash flows and distributions, despite anticipating some moderation in distributable cash flow in the upcoming quarter due to increased maintenance capital spending. The company remains confident in its ability to deliver predictable returns to its unitholders, supported by long-term ethylene sales agreements and a robust market environment.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

WLKP

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.