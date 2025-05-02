Westlake Chemical Partners LP Reports Fall In Q1 Income, Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - Westlake Chemical Partners LP (WLKP) reported earnings for first quarter that decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $4.94 million, or $0.14 per share. This compares with $14.83 million, or $0.42 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.42 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period fell 16.5% to $237.62 million from $284.67 million last year.

Westlake Chemical Partners LP earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $4.94 Mln. vs. $14.83 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.14 vs. $0.42 last year. -Revenue: $237.62 Mln vs. $284.67 Mln last year.

