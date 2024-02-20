News & Insights

Markets
WLKP

Westlake Chemical Partners LP Q4 Profit Declines

February 20, 2024 — 07:57 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Westlake Chemical Partners LP (WLKP) released earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from last year

The company's earnings totaled $14.299 million, or $0.41 per share. This compares with $16.784 million, or $0.48 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 19.0% to $297.273 million from $366.839 million last year.

Westlake Chemical Partners LP earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $14.299 Mln. vs. $16.784 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.41 vs. $0.48 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $297.273 Mln vs. $366.839 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

WLKP

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.