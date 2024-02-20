Westlake Chemical Partners LP Q4 Profit Declines

(RTTNews) - Westlake Chemical Partners LP (WLKP) released earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from last year

The company's earnings totaled $14.299 million, or $0.41 per share. This compares with $16.784 million, or $0.48 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 19.0% to $297.273 million from $366.839 million last year.

Westlake Chemical Partners LP earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $14.299 Mln. vs. $16.784 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.41 vs. $0.48 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $297.273 Mln vs. $366.839 Mln last year.

