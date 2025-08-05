Westlake Chemical Partners LP Q2 Profit Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - Westlake Chemical Partners LP (WLKP) reported earnings for second quarter that missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $14.56 million, or $0.41 per share. This compares with $14.43 million, or $0.41 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.47 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 4.6% to $297.12 million from $284.17 million last year.

Westlake Chemical Partners LP earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $14.56 Mln. vs. $14.43 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.41 vs. $0.41 last year. -Revenue: $297.12 Mln vs. $284.17 Mln last year.

