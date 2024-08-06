Westlake Chemical Partners LP Bottom Line Climbs In Q2

(RTTNews) - Westlake Chemical Partners LP (WLKP) announced a profit for its second quarter that increased from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $14.43 million, or $0.41 per share. This compares with $11.89 million, or $0.34 per share, in last year's second quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.6% to $284.17 million from $264.18 million last year.

Westlake Chemical Partners LP earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $14.43 Mln. vs. $11.89 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.41 vs. $0.34 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $284.17 Mln vs. $264.18 Mln last year.

