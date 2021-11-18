Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) Has Announced That It Will Be Increasing Its Dividend To US$0.30

Westlake Chemical Corporation's (NYSE:WLK) dividend will be increasing to US$0.30 on 8th of December. Even though the dividend went up, the yield is still quite low at only 1.1%.

Westlake Chemical's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

Even a low dividend yield can be attractive if it is sustained for years on end. However, Westlake Chemical's earnings easily cover the dividend. This means that most of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

The next year is set to see EPS grow by 12.7%. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 9.5% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

Westlake Chemical Has A Solid Track Record

NYSE:WLK Historic Dividend November 18th 2021

The company has a sustained record of paying dividends with very little fluctuation. The dividend has gone from US$0.13 in 2011 to the most recent annual payment of US$1.19. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 25% a year over that time. We can see that payments have shown some very nice upward momentum without faltering, which provides some reassurance that future payments will also be reliable.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. Westlake Chemical has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 30% per annum. Rapid earnings growth and a low payout ratio suggest this company has been effectively reinvesting in its business. Should that continue, this company could have a bright future.

Westlake Chemical Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

Overall, a dividend increase is always good, and we think that Westlake Chemical is a strong income stock thanks to its track record and growing earnings. The company is easily earning enough to cover its dividend payments and it is great to see that these earnings are being translated into cash flow. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. To that end, Westlake Chemical has 3 warning signs (and 1 which doesn't sit too well with us) we think you should know about. We have also put together a list of global stocks with a solid dividend.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.