Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) Has A Rock Solid Balance Sheet

David Iben put it well when he said, 'Volatility is not a risk we care about. What we care about is avoiding the permanent loss of capital.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. As with many other companies Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK) makes use of debt. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

What Is Westlake Chemical's Debt?

As you can see below, at the end of September 2021, Westlake Chemical had US$5.20b of debt, up from US$3.68b a year ago. Click the image for more detail. However, it does have US$3.57b in cash offsetting this, leading to net debt of about US$1.63b.

NYSE:WLK Debt to Equity History January 25th 2022

How Strong Is Westlake Chemical's Balance Sheet?

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that Westlake Chemical had liabilities of US$1.90b falling due within a year, and liabilities of US$7.34b due beyond that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$3.57b as well as receivables valued at US$1.64b due within 12 months. So it has liabilities totalling US$4.03b more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

Westlake Chemical has a very large market capitalization of US$12.6b, so it could very likely raise cash to ameliorate its balance sheet, if the need arose. However, it is still worthwhile taking a close look at its ability to pay off debt.

In order to size up a company's debt relative to its earnings, we calculate its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) divided by its interest expense (its interest cover). This way, we consider both the absolute quantum of the debt, as well as the interest rates paid on it.

Westlake Chemical has a low net debt to EBITDA ratio of only 0.57. And its EBIT covers its interest expense a whopping 14.2 times over. So we're pretty relaxed about its super-conservative use of debt. Better yet, Westlake Chemical grew its EBIT by 439% last year, which is an impressive improvement. If maintained that growth will make the debt even more manageable in the years ahead. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Westlake Chemical's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Finally, while the tax-man may adore accounting profits, lenders only accept cold hard cash. So we clearly need to look at whether that EBIT is leading to corresponding free cash flow. Over the most recent three years, Westlake Chemical recorded free cash flow worth 77% of its EBIT, which is around normal, given free cash flow excludes interest and tax. This cold hard cash means it can reduce its debt when it wants to.

Our View

Westlake Chemical's interest cover suggests it can handle its debt as easily as Cristiano Ronaldo could score a goal against an under 14's goalkeeper. And that's just the beginning of the good news since its EBIT growth rate is also very heartening. Zooming out, Westlake Chemical seems to use debt quite reasonably; and that gets the nod from us. While debt does bring risk, when used wisely it can also bring a higher return on equity. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. These risks can be hard to spot. Every company has them, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Westlake Chemical (of which 1 shouldn't be ignored!) you should know about.

Of course, if you're the type of investor who prefers buying stocks without the burden of debt, then don't hesitate to discover our exclusive list of net cash growth stocks, today.

