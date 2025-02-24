WESTLAKE CHEMICAL Earnings Results: $WLK Reports Quarterly Earnings

WESTLAKE CHEMICAL ($WLK) posted quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported earnings of $0.06 per share, missing estimates of $1.11 by $1.05. The company also reported revenue of $2,843,000,000, missing estimates of $2,970,376,821 by $-127,376,821.

WESTLAKE CHEMICAL Insider Trading Activity

WESTLAKE CHEMICAL insiders have traded $WLK stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WLK stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DAVID TSUNG-HUNG CHAO has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,500 shares for an estimated $453,388.

WESTLAKE CHEMICAL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 182 institutional investors add shares of WESTLAKE CHEMICAL stock to their portfolio, and 231 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

