Dividends
WLK

Westlake Chemical Corporation (WLK) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 23, 2020

Contributor
NASDAQ.com
Published

Westlake Chemical Corporation (WLK) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 23, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.27 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 09, 2020. Shareholders who purchased WLK prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 3.05% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $74.53, the dividend yield is 1.45%.

The previous trading day's last sale of WLK was $74.53, representing a -8.08% decrease from the 52 week high of $81.08 and a 157.09% increase over the 52 week low of $28.99.

WLK is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as Linde plc (LIN) and Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (APD). WLK's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.25. Zacks Investment Research reports WLK's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -38.96%, compared to an industry average of -40.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the WLK Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to WLK through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have WLK as a top-10 holding:

  • First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund (FXZ)
  • iShares Focused Value Factor ETF (FOVL).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FXZ with an increase of 27.4% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of WLK at 4.77%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

WLK

NASDAQ.com

Nasdaq

Read NASDAQ.com's Bio

Explore Dividends

Explore

Most Popular