Westlake Chemical Corporation (WLK) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 22, 2021

Westlake Chemical Corporation (WLK) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 22, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.298 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 08, 2021. Shareholders who purchased WLK prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 10.37% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $101.61, the dividend yield is 1.17%.

The previous trading day's last sale of WLK was $101.61, representing a -4.56% decrease from the 52 week high of $106.47 and a 39.52% increase over the 52 week low of $72.83.

WLK is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as Linde plc (LIN) and International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc. (IFF). WLK's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $11.47. Zacks Investment Research reports WLK's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 561.66%, compared to an industry average of 7.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the wlk Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to WLK through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have WLK as a top-10 holding:

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (DVLU)

Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF (QVAL).

The top-performing ETF of this group is QVAL with an increase of 13.87% over the last 100 days. DVLU has the highest percent weighting of WLK at 2.74%.

