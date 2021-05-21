Westlake Chemical Corporation (WLK) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 24, 2021

Westlake Chemical Corporation (WLK) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 24, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.27 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 09, 2021. Shareholders who purchased WLK prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that WLK has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $98.78, the dividend yield is 1.09%.

The previous trading day's last sale of WLK was $98.78, representing a -6.67% decrease from the 52 week high of $105.84 and a 131.33% increase over the 52 week low of $42.70.

WLK is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as Linde plc (LIN) and Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (APD). WLK's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.3. Zacks Investment Research reports WLK's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 285.15%, compared to an industry average of 7.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the WLK Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to WLK through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have WLK as a top-10 holding:

First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund (FXZ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FXZ with an increase of 27.8% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of WLK at 3.86%.

